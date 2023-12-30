Navigating your story for 2023. December. 30, 2023 07:56. .

A father, ailing and weary from years spent traveling as a sales representative, returns home. On the brink of death, he shares the tapestry of his life with his son. The story, at times seemingly fantastical, intertwines with anecdotes so implausible they border on the unbelievable. Through this tale, the father imparts his son a profound understanding, revealing his remarkable achievements and failures. As the story draws to a close, the son acknowledges that his father has become a legend.



This narrative is an excerpt from Daniel Wallace's novel 'Big Fish,' which has also been adapted into a film. The late Professor Jang Young-hee, formerly of Sogang University and the Korean translator of the novel, observed that individuals come together to shape and inhabit a world, giving rise to numerous stories in the process. She elaborated that each person is a hero confronting their life challenges with courage.



The power of a narrative extends beyond individuals to impact organizations. In a recent co-authored article titled 'Storytelling That Drives Bold Change,' Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei and Leadership Consortium Executive Founder Anne Morriss emphasize the importance of crafting a clear and compelling story. They suggest that such a narrative has the potential to harness an organization's energy and guide it toward transformative change, particularly for leaders facing urgent organizational challenges.



Frei contends that a compelling narrative significantly increases the chances of success in organizational reform, a process that typically fails at an average rate of 70%. According to her, stories not only articulate the reasons behind the need for reform but also vividly illustrate how the future will transform in tangible terms.



To construct a narrative for a new future, reflecting on our past is essential, accompanied by a mindset that respects our history—emphasizing the significance of not only what needs to change and what should remain unchanged. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who steered the company through challenges like the 2017 sexual harassment scandals and technology theft, garnered strong employee support in his initial all-staff meeting. Rather than dwelling on the company's dire situation, he underscored the importance of preserving the corporate competitiveness that originally positioned the company as a frontrunner.



Leaders can transform their organizations through authentic storytelling. The narratives leaders weave for themselves serve as the foundation for the organizational change they envision. These stories materialize into reality when leaders adeptly share them with others. Chairman of BCG Henderson Institute, Martin Reeves, emphasized the universal allure of stories, asserting that they are integral to how people comprehend the world. He further contended that, in our rapidly changing world, stories alone can imbue mere facts and information with high-dimensional value, serving as the fundamental source of a competitive edge for businesses.



Research demonstrates that storytelling can forge connections between individuals and motivate action. According to American author Tim O'Brien, storytelling is a fundamental human activity, gaining even greater significance in challenging circumstances. As we approach the year-end, it is hopeful that we can produce our own stories reflecting on the support we or our organizations received throughout the year. Sharing these reflections through stories can pave the way for positive change in the coming year.



