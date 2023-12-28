Anonymous donor in Jeonju continues donations for 24 years. December. 28, 2023 08:35. minpress@donga.com.

The ‘faceless angel’ in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, who has been practicing donations around Christmas every year since 2000 while concealing identity, came back again this year to donate for the 24th consecutive year in a row.



According to Jeonju City on Wednesday, the Nosong-dong Community Center received a phone call at 10:13 a.m. The middle-aged man on the other end of the line said, "I put it behind the signing board to the Ire Church, so please use it for the underprivileged," and hung up. The three employees immediately rushed to the church about 300 meters from the community center. The box under the sign contained a bundle of 50,000 won (38.6 dollars) banknotes tied with a yellow rubber band and a piggy bank full of coins. The donations totaled 80,063,980 won (61,825 dollars). An A4 sheet of paper inside the box reads, "You've worked hard again this year. Please help your neighbors in need. Thank you."



The anonymous donor, known as the ‘faceless angel’ in Jeonju, has been donating millions to tens of millions of won every year since April 2000, when the person first delivered a piggy bank containing 584,000 won (451 dollars) through an elementary school student, saying, "Please use it for the underprivileged.” The cumulative amount of money donated through 25 donations over the past 24 years has reached 964.79 million won (745,000 dollars). The donations continued even after the theft in 2019 of 60 million won (46,000 dollars) in donations, which had been placed near the community center.



To honor the good deeds of the ‘faceless angel,’ Nosong-dong residents designated October 4 as "Angel’s Day" every year and held an angel festival to help their neighbors in need. "We are grateful to the ‘faceless angel’ who brings us great love and inspiration every year," said Song Hae-in, head of the Nosong-dong office. "We hope that the virtuous cycle of sharing will continue next year as the donor wishes and that we will create a happy society together."



