KAIST to introduce fast track doctorate program. December. 26, 2023 08:03. .

According to current reports from parents of middle and high school students, there's a noticeable shift towards science and engineering disciplines, indicating an expanding pool of talent in these fields. This trend is being fueled by major corporations such as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics, and emerging giants including Naver, Kakao, and Woowa Brothers, all actively recruiting science and engineering graduates.



However, a pressing issue within the scientific community is the direction of top-tier talent. Prospective leading scientists and engineers, who are expected to represent Korea's future in these fields, are increasingly opting for medical school. It's reported that the country's 40 medical schools, with a total capacity of 3,058 students, are selecting around 3,000 candidates annually, leaving non-medical institutions such as Seoul National University and KAIST to choose from the remaining pool. Additionally, a significant portion of college students are reapplying to medical schools, suggesting a trend that might be leading to a decline in scientific careers.



An October report from the National Research Foundation of Korea revealed a concerning trend: Korea's ranking in the 'top 1% cited papers' fell to 14th in 2021 from 13th in 2011. While China ascended to the top spot in 2020, surpassing the United States, and India climbed from 17th to 9th place over a decade, Korea's position seems to be gradually declining. This situation, as lamented by Professor A, may continue unless addressed.



In response, KAIST's upcoming 'Fast Track Doctorate' program is gaining attention. The program enables students to complete their undergraduate degree in three years, including postgraduate courses in the third year, thus accelerating the path to a doctorate. Under this scheme, a student entering KAIST after the second year of science high school could potentially earn a doctorate by age 24.



Decades ago, becoming a doctor was a widely cherished ambition among young students, alongside the aspiration to become scientists. However, in contemporary Korea, the allure of a medical career significantly overshadows that of a scientific one, influencing enrollment trends.



The '24-year-old doctorate' initiative is essentially about cultivating star scientists. Such stars can generate significant interest and motivation. The allure of 'being ahead' can powerfully stimulate the competitive spirit in young science prodigies. This approach could be the catalyst to attract these young talents.



Last year's Fields Medal awarded to Princeton University mathematician Huh June was a significant milestone for the Korean scientific community. It raises hopes for a new generation of 'Huh Jun Kids,' akin to the impact of Se Ri Pak in golf and Chan Ho Park in baseball. Such efforts are vital to ensure the growth and future of science in Korea.



