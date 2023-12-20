Republican stronghold Texas to arrest and deport illegal immigrants. December. 20, 2023 09:09. 71wook@donga.com.

The U.S. state of Texas, which shares a border with Mexico, has chosen to enact a law permitting the arrest and compulsory removal of undocumented immigrants beginning in March of the upcoming year. With a rapid rise in the number of immigrants being smuggled from Mexico and various Central and South American nations, the state passed a law enabling its repatriation ex officio. The Democratic Party in power indicated its intention to mount a legal challenge, arguing that the law infringes upon the federal government's jurisdiction.



On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, a member of the opposition Republican Party, signed 'SB4,' the immigration enforcement law that was recently passed by the state legislature. The signing took place in front of the border wall in Brownsville, along Texas' southern border. This law grants authority to state police officers or sheriffs to apprehend immigrants who have unlawfully crossed the border from Mexico into the United States. Furthermore, the court can issue deportation orders for these individuals.



“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Governor Abbott said. Despite some adjustments made by the Biden administration to its immigration policy, such as the construction of additional border walls and a resumption of forced deportations to curb illegal immigration, this law reflects concerns that the number of illegal immigrants continues to rise. The Democratic Party swiftly voiced its opposition. In a letter addressed to the Justice Department, around 20 Democratic congressmen urged legal action against the state of Texas, arguing that the law “violates the federal government’s authority over immigration and foreign policy.” According to U.S. federal immigration law, only the federal government possesses the authority to deport illegal immigrants. There are also forecasts that the issue of illegal immigration will emerge as a pivotal concern in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Former President Donald Trump, during a rally on Saturday, expressed hostility towards immigrants, stating they “contaminate the blood of America.” In September, he pledged that (Once inaugurated) he would carry out “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”



