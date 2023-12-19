Stephen Curry’s 3-point streak ends at 268 games. December. 19, 2023 08:42. leper@donga.com.

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ victory, Stephen Curry found it hard to smile, as he failed to maintain successful 3-point shots in the games.



On Monday, Golden State won 118-114 against the Portland Trail in a visiting game for the 2023-2024 NBA season. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 28 and 25 points, respectively, totaling 53 points, earning almost half the team's total score. Meanwhile, Curry only scored seven points, the lowest individual score this season, but he helped his teammates score by delivering eight assists.



With the victory, Golden State won two games in a row after three consecutive losses, but Curry's winning streak of delivering consecutive three-point shots came to a stop. He attempted eight 3-point shots, all to no avail. The last game in which Curry did not deliver a single 3-point shot was against Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 2018. Since then, Curry has delivered 3-pointers in 268 consecutive games, from the game against the Detroit Pistons on December 2, 2018, to the recent match against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the longest record in the history of the NBA.



The Boston Celtics, which ranked first in the Eastern Conference, won 114-97 over the Orlando Magic and achieved its fifth consecutive victory. It was the first among all 30 NBA teams to reach 20 wins (5 losses) this season, boosting its win rate to 0.800. Boston is the only club with a winning percentage of over 80% this season across both conferences.



한국어