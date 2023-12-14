Tesla unveils next-generation humanoid robots. December. 14, 2023 08:14. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Tesla has surprised the public with a video unveiling its second-generation AI-humanoid robot, Optimus. This upgraded version showcases remarkably human-like movements, substantially improving from the first-generation Optimus introduced in September. While the initial Optimus displayed balance through block arrangement and yoga movements on a single leg, Optimus 2 exhibits more refined capabilities, such as delicately handling tasks like boiling eggs.



Referred to as the “Tesla-bot,” this humanoid Optimus is a crucial component of Tesla’s AI project, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled in 2021. Musk emphasized that this robot is designed to automate various physical human labor tasks, enhance manufacturing processes, and function as a versatile household assistant.



In a 1-minute and 43-second video introducing the second-generation Optimus, Tesla highlighted notable enhancements. The robot’s walking speed has increased by 30 percent compared to its predecessor, and its hand boasts 11 different directions of movement, with touch sensors on each finger. Furthermore, the robot's overall weight has been reduced by 10 kilograms.



Despite initial challenges with walking when first unveiled in 2022, Optimus demonstrated significant progress by walking in factories in March and performing yoga in September, showcasing improved mobility.



The latest version of Optimus exhibited heightened agility by using its thumb and index finger to delicately pick up an egg and place it into boiling water. Electrek, an American magazine specializing in electric vehicles, emphasized the significance of the robot’s hands, stating, “One of the toughest parts of creating a practical humanoid robot is designing hands that are strong enough to support significant weights yet precise enough to handle delicate objects. Tesla Optimus Gen 2 features brand-new hands that appear to be a crucial upgrade.”



Mr. Musk said at a 2022 Investor Day event that the ratio of humans to humanoid robots might exceed one-to-one in the future. “It’s unclear what an economy means at that point,” Mr. Musk said. He also mentioned that the robot’s price is expected to be below 20,000 dollars (approximately 26.4 million won) within the next three to five years. This implies that, if commercialized, robot workers could be available at an annual salary of 30 million won without the need for vacations.



한국어