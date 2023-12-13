'Bibimbap' tops the list as the most searched recipe on Google. December. 13, 2023 10:15. whatsup@donga.com.

The recipe with this year’s highest increase in Google search volume compared to the previous year was found to be 'bibimbap.'



According to Google's 'Search of the Year' announcement on Tuesday, Korea-related search terms secured positions in the top 10 across three categories within the global search word list. Google categorized it into 18 sections, encompassing news, people, games, recipes, songs, and TV Shows, and provided rankings for the top 10 in each. Furthermore, each country was segmented into approximately 10 categories, and the top 10 rankings were determined accordingly.



The criteria for selecting this year's search terms are not solely based on absolute search volume. Google clarifies that it ranked the search terms exhibiting the highest growth rate compared to the previous year.



Although bibimbap did not rank among the top recipes for Korean users, it claimed the top spot in the global search word recipe category. This indicates that overseas users are discovering and expressing interest in bibimbap in a novel way.



