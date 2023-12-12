Son scores double-digit goals for 8th consecutive season. December. 12, 2023 08:34. hun@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotpur’s Son Heung-min has scored double-digit goals for the eighth consecutive season in the English Premier League (EPL), considered one of the world's premier club football leagues. Only six other players have achieved this remarkable feat before him.



On Monday, Son led Tottenham to a resounding 4-1 victory against Newcastle in the 2023-2024 EPL season's 16th round, contributing one goal and two assists. With his 10th goal this season, Son has joined the ranks of French football legend and 'Arsenal King' Thierry Henry, who retired. Including Son, only seven players have scored at least 10 goals in eight or more consecutive seasons since the EPL's inception in 1992.



Playing as a left winger, Son warmed up in the first half with assists in the 26th and 38th minutes, leading to his team's first and second goals. Both assists came from one-on-one breakthroughs on the left side of the penalty box. Later, in the 40th minute of the second half, he scored his league’s 10th goal from a penalty kick he earned, securing the team's 3-0 lead.



After the match, Son reflected, “It really struck me how quickly time passes. Most of my goals were due to my teammates' assistance rather than my own skill." With a career total of 113 goals in the EPL, Son now ranks joint 23rd in the all-time scorers list.



