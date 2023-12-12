Musical actor Kim Jun-su talks about ‘Dracula: The Musical'. December. 12, 2023 08:34. asap@donga.com.

"I am waiting for a meant-to-be love like Dracula, although I don't believe in fate because I'm a realist. However, when it comes to love, I do believe in fate. 'She' is one of my favorite numbers because it's about that kind of love."



Kim Jun-su (36), the lead actor in the musical ‘Dracula: The Musical,’ said at a cafe in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Monday. ‘Dracula: The Musical’ has been performing at the Charlotte Theater in Songpa-gu, Seoul, since Wednesday. Kim, who has played the role of Dracula from the show's premiere in 2014 to its fifth season, is praised for expressing Dracula's tangled emotions of love, resentment, and solitude through his powerful songs. “I'm happy to be able to perform 'Dracula' again, a piece I prioritize more than any other," he laughed.



'Dracula' is a musical based on the novel of the same name, published in 1897, depicting Dracula's love for only one woman over 400 years. After its Broadway debut in New York City in 2004, the musical was performed in Korea for 318 shows until its fourth season in 2021, drawing a cumulative audience of 400,000. In this season’s production, the roles of Dracula are alternately played by Kim Jun-su, Jeon Dong-sook, and Shin Sung-rok. Mina, the woman who falls in love with Dracula, is portrayed by Lim Hye-yeong, Jeong Sun-ah, and Ivy, while Van Helsing, who lost his wife to Dracula and dreams of revenge, is played by Son Jun-ho and Park Eun-seok. All the performances featuring Kim Jun-su have been sold out.



For Kim Jun-su, a musical actor for 14 years, 'Dracula' is a milestone in his career. “In the musical world, where there are many one-dimensional characters, Dracula is one of the few three-dimensional characters,” said Kim Jun-su, who debuted with the boy band TVXQ 20 years ago and made his first appearance on the musical stage in 2010 with the musical 'Mozart!.' “I grew a lot as an actor by studying the role with the creative team since the premiere,” he said. “Since taking on the role of Dracula, the label of 'singer-turned-actor' has faded.”



‘Dracula' is also the musical he has appeared in the most. For this performance, Kim said he's focusing on Dracula's tenderness. “I'm trying to act in a softer voice and tone, imagining the first meeting between Dracula and Mina, as opposed to the fierce and passionate Dracula I've been portraying,” he said.



A trademark of the so-called 'Xiakul' (a combined word of his stage name Xia and Dracula) is hair dyed red to match the character's thirst for human blood. However, after this performance, his red hair will be a thing of the past. “If I don't dye it every five to seven days, it turns pink. Even when I exercise, red sweat flows. I have to throw away towels and pillows, and my skin is damaged,” he said with laughter. “If you want to see a red-haired Dracula, you must come this time.”



