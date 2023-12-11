Police and municipalities dissuade employees from working overtime. December. 11, 2023 07:59. .

As the lack of tax revenues has prompted emergency austerity plans to be in place, the government and municipalities are seeing the consequences. Police forces and government officers complain that they have lost morale as budget deficits have caused cuts in overtime pay and travel expenses. There is a growing concern that stringent budget cuts make it hard to spend money where there is a need.



Last month, the National Police Agency ordered district police agencies in cities and provinces to refrain from working extra hours due to a lack of budget by the end of the year, adding that it had already spent 90 percent of this year's budget allocated to overtime pay as of October. Critics say that police officers will find their hands tied if they cannot work extra hours around this time of year when neighborhoods need more policing due to a larger number of alcohol-related emergencies than usual. There also has been a strong backlash from local police crews at the forefront. Complaining that investigation expenses are already short, they lament that further budget cuts are no different than keeping them from investigating a growing number of incidents.



Likewise, municipalities cannot take harsher austerity measures due to the lack of operating budgets. After all, a tax deficit of 59 trillion won will decrease the budget for local governments by 23 trillion won. Although the government decreased various expenses by more than 10 percent starting from the latter half of the year, it is still likely to struggle financially later this year. Government officers complain that they pay out of pocket for business travel or pay for their meals on their own on a business trip. Even some central government agencies find it hard to finance business trips.



Tax deficits have also caused local government-funded projects to fall through, downsize, or be postponed. As a quick fix, municipalities try to cancel burdensome projects they find hard to continue with a shrinking budget. Some local governments are reluctant to engage in public projects partially supported by the central government because they also need to make some contributions. In response, some experts point out that it will affect vital projects, including those for the socially disadvantaged.



Inevitably, the government is supposed to tighten its belt to ensure fiscal soundness amid the growing government debt. It needs to put aside projects that are less urgent or fiscally challenging. At the same time, it should cut back on the budget for overtime pay and travel expenses that government servants have customarily executed. However, there should not be any hurdle to government officers working to support those in need and ensure public safety. After all, rule No. 1 regarding budgeting is to reduce waste of money and spend better where a need arises.



