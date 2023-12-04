Seo Kun-woo wins Olympic qualification in men's 80kg category. December. 04, 2023 08:01. leper@donga.com.

Seo Kun-woo won the men's 80 kg class at the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) World Grand Prix Final. It is the first time a South Korean athlete has become the championship in this weight class in this event. The WTF World Grand Prix Final is a season-ending event that features a ‘king of the kings" format, with only the top 16 Olympic-ranked athletes in each weight class competing.



The 20-year-old defeated Seif Eisa of Egypt 2-1 in the men's 80-kg final of the 2023 WT World Grand Prix Final in Manchester, England on Sunday. Eisa, a bronze medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, is ranked No. 3 in his weight class.



Seo has also qualified for the men's 80-kg competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be the first time a South Korean athlete will compete in this weight class at an Olympic Games. Seo, who was ranked ninth in the Olympic rankings, earned 100 ranking points for the latest win and moved up to fourth. The top five ranked athletes in each weight class receive one ticket to the Olympic Games. This was his last chance to earn ranking points to qualify.



