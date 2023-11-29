'Faceless angel' donates rice for six years in Wanju County. November. 29, 2023 08:17. minpress@donga.com.

In Bibong village, Wanju County, North Jeolla Province, a compassionate figure known as the 'faceless angel' has once again extended a helping hand this year, marking the sixth consecutive year of such generosity.



According to the Administrative Welfare Center in Bibong on Tuesday, five 20-kg bags of new rice were delivered to the Administrative Welfare Center the previous day. The rice was sent to the Administrative Welfare Center through a courier service. "This is a challenging time for everyone," said a person whose identity remains unknown contacted the Administrative Welfare Center. "My donation may not be substantial, but I hope it contributes to assisting our neighbors in need."



The benevolent actions of the 'faceless angel' commenced in 2018. The cumulative amount of rice sent by this anonymous donor over the past six years, including the current year, totals 30 bags of 20 kilograms each. It has been disclosed that the donated rice was cultivated by the benefactor personally.



Before dispatching the rice, the 'faceless angel' is recognized for consistently contacting the administrative welfare center. These brief calls, lasting approximately 2 to 3 minutes, are characterized by the donor expressing concern primarily about the well-being of neighbors facing hardships in Bibong. It has been noted that the donations typically align with the conclusion of the fall harvest, marking the culmination of the farming year and the onset of winter.



"I would like to extend my gratitude to the faceless angel for his warm-hearted generosity," Ahn Hyeong-sook, the head of the village, said, expressing her appreciation. "I intend to allocate the donated rice to support vulnerable groups in areas where welfare benefits may not reach."



