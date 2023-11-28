Seoul International Music Competition with LG to be held. November. 28, 2023 07:56. gustav@donga.com.

"The Seoul International Music Competition is a prestigious event that attracts singers with exquisite voices and remarkable techniques. Even among the contestants who did not proceed to the finals, several distinguished themselves with exceptional potential."



Gregory Henkel, managing director of the San Francisco Opera Arts Division (pictured), served as a judge in the '18th Seoul International Music Competition with LG' in the vocal music category. He shared his thoughts after the semifinal competition concluded on Sunday. Having previously served as a judge in the 15th Seoul International Music Competition in 2013, this marks his first time evaluating the competition in a decade.



"In comparison to 10 years ago, it was noteworthy that more participants selected pieces by American or British composers for the competition,” Mr. Henkel said. “However, the standard of both participants and judges remains consistently high, just as it was."



When asked about the advice he would like to offer to young music students aspiring to join the world's opera theaters in the future,” he remarked. "While technique, diction, and voice are undoubtedly crucial, the paramount aspect for an opera singer is to effectively convey and share emotions and stories with fellow musicians and the audience. It's imperative not to forget this fundamental aspect."



When queried about the San Francisco Opera's plans, he responded, "I can't disclose all the details until the New Year's program is officially announced. In the upcoming years, we are planning to stage the complete Wagner’s 'Ring of the Nibelungs' under the baton of Kim Eun-seon. Also, Mozart’s 'The Magic Flute,' featuring bassist Yeon Gwang-cheol, the chairman of the competition’s jury, in the role of Sarastro, is set to be one of the main programs for the new year."



The culminating round of the '18th Seoul International Music Competition with LG' is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall. Seven finalists will vie for top honors in this prestigious event.



