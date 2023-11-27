N. Korean musicians to perform duet at Performing Arts Festival. November. 27, 2023 08:14. asap@donga.com.

Yoo Eun-ji, the first North Korean defector to enroll at Korea National University of Arts, and Lee Ji-an, a graduate of Pyongyang University of the Arts, will perform a duet performance of ‘Arirang’ on classical guitar in Jeongseon, known as the ‘home of Arirang,’ of Gangwon Province on Dec. 5. The performance is one among the many performances hosted at Hanin Hwarak, the World Korean Performing Arts Festival, which celebrates its fifth anniversary from Dec. 4 to 9.



Various performances will be held at the Jeongseon Arirang Center, Cheonglium in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and Jeonghyo Art Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul, hosted by four organizations, including the Jeonghyo Cultural Foundation, and sponsored by nine organizations, including The Dong-A Ilbo. Approximately 120 performers from eight countries will participate in the event. Yoo and Lee will also perform ‘El Bimbo,’ known as ‘Olive Necklace Song’ in North Korea. Admissions are free.



Lee explained that she had arranged ‘Arirang’ because she could not find any copies for guitar duo performance. “I added a plucking technique similar to those used for gayageum playing so that the music wouldn’t sound monotonous,” Lee said in a phone interview with Dong-A on Thursday. “To convey the message of coming together despite troubles on the way, I also added the melody of ‘Holo Arirang.’”



“When the classical guitar is played, it is held close to the heart of the performer. Perhaps that’s why the emotions of the musical artist are effectively conveyed to the audience,“ said Yoo. “The longing for my family and hometown in the North will be reflected in the Arirang performance.”



Yoo and Lee both come from families of musical talent. Lee is the daughter of Choi Sam-sook, the most popular singer in North Korea, and the niece-granddaughter of the late Nam In-su (1918-1962), who sang ‘Busan Station of Goodbye.’ “My mother recorded her songs until the day before I was born. Music was around me even before I was born,“ said Lee. At his father's suggestion, Yoo learned how to play the guitar in elementary school. ”My mother played the violin, and my father sang beautifully. I guess my talent comes from both of them,” Yoo said with a smile.



When asked what they wanted to do most when the two Koreas allowed the free movement of people, both said that they wanted to perform in Pyongyang. “I want to hold a recital when I return to show people how hard I studied,” Yoo said. “I would like to play classical music for the North Korean people, who aren’t exposed to Western music.”



