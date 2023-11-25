Participants of reality show 'Squid Game' to file a lawsuit amid injury claims. November. 25, 2023 08:05. 71wook@donga.com.

The British media outlet The Sun reported on Wednesday (local time) that participants in the reality show 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' inspired by the Netflix original drama 'Squid Game,' intend to file a lawsuit against the production company.



According to reports, the British law firm Express Solicitors is representing two contestants who have submitted claims to the production company for injuries sustained during the filming of 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' including hypothermia and nerve damage. Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, stated, "Participants said they saw someone faint, and their hands turned purple from the cold. The production company broke safety boundaries in the name of entertainment." In response, the production company stated, "None of the Squid Game participants have filed a lawsuit," and emphasized, "We prioritize the welfare of the participants."



The show was filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, England, during a cold spell. In February of this year, Hollywood entertainment media outlet Deadline reported that three out of 456 show participants received medical attention. At the time, the production company explained, "We took all appropriate measures and reported the incident to the UK Health Security Agency."



