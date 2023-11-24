Paris seeks an increase in parking fees for SUVs. November. 24, 2023 08:16. tree624@donga.com.

Parisian authorities are set to seek an increase in parking fees for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) starting next year, prioritizing non-resident SUVs and four-wheel-drive vehicles, according to plans to be voted on by residents. Following Paris' ban on electric scooter rentals in September, the city aims to effectively phase out SUVs, known for their lower fuel efficiency and higher greenhouse gas emissions compared to compact cars and small sedans, within the city center, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday.



According to Reuters, Paris intends to conduct a resident vote in February next year to decide on the proposal to increase parking fees for SUVs due to growing concerns about environmental pollution and pedestrian safety. The target of the parking fee increase includes internal combustion engine vehicles weighing over 1.6 tons and electric vehicles weighing over 2 tons. Models from Hyundai and Kia, such as the midsize SUVs Santa Fe and Sorento, as well as Tucson and Sportage in the compact SUV category, exceed the 1.6-ton weight threshold.



The average fee for public parking in Paris is around 5 euros (about 7,000 won) per hour. "Paris needs to reduce the number and size of vehicles,” said David Belliard, the Deputy Mayor of Paris.



