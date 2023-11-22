A 26-year-old gives new life to four other people. November. 22, 2023 09:44. by Gun-Hee Cho becom@donga.com.

A 26-year-old woman who regularly donated her blood and committed to voluntary work has posthumously given the gift of life to four individuals through organ donation. Park Rae-yeong’s heart, liver, and kidneys were donated after her brain death on October 13 at Korea University Guro Hospital.



On September 18, Park was struck by a car at a crossroad while en route to work. The driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while retrieving papers, which led to the accident. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Park was later declared brain dead. In a decision reflective of her altruistic spirit, her grieving family consented to organ donation, believing that their daughter, who had dedicated herself to helping others in life, would have chosen to extend that generosity beyond her passing.



She was born in Anyang, Gyeonggi, as the youngest daughter of her family. Park was characterized by her lively, active, and compassionate nature, always quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. She was shaping her career, working part-time at a research lab, an animal hospital, and various restaurants. During her lifetime, Park gifted her mother a postcard adorned with a Bluebird, expressing, “Let’s be happy, Mom.” Park’s mother, Lee Seon-sook, shared a heartfelt message, saying, “Rae-yeong, I will live like a Bluebird. I wish you are happy in heaven, not suffering.” The family’s emotional message can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the Korea Organ Donation Agency.



