ITF acclaims bus reservation service as a great example of new mobility. November. 20, 2023 08:22. by Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com.

The International Transport Forum (ITF) at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tried Shuckle, Hyundai Motor’s demand-responsive transport platform, said the South Korean automaker on Sunday. This novel service optimizes travel routes based on a comprehensive pool of AI-driven data, including real-time vehicle locations, traffic status, and travel demand - unlike traditional means of transport using fixed routes.



ITF Secretary-General Kim Young-tae and the organization’s employees had a trial experience with Dokta, a mobility platform tailored to Gyeonggi Province developed based on 'Shuckle. They requested the application and got on the bus like other users. Hyundai’s Shuckle advises users to use shared skateboards if any means of transport is unavailable on a requested route.



Departing from Hanam Gamil Community Center, they moved to the Gamil residential area, where many residents hop in and out frequently. Dokta arranges buses or other means of transport based on departures and destinations typed in on the app.



With 66 members, including South Korea, the United States, Britain, and France, the ITF serves as a global organization to suggest and discuss cross-border agenda items regarding land, air, and maritime transport policies. “It is an exemplary new mobility that expands access to means of transport and efficiency in transport systems,” Secretary-General Kim. “The ITF will support efforts to promote similar mobility services across the globe for the sake of wider choices and greater inclusiveness in transport services.”



