"There are three exciting careers for a man to try, commanding a united fleet, conducting an orchestra, and managing a professional baseball team,” according to Shigeo Mizuno (1899-1972), the late chairman of Japan's Fujisankei Group. Mizuno realized one of these dreams when he bought the 'Kokutetsu Swallows' in 1965, becoming a professional baseball team owner. Therefore, this answer to the question in the title is a baseball team owner.



Mizuno renamed his team Sankei Atoms as a team owner, taking inspiration from the Astro Boy animation broadcasted on Fuji TV. However, despite his passion, the Atoms never managed to rank above fourth in the Central League during their six-year history. Interestingly, Mizuno never went as far as managing the team himself.



Mizuno contrasts with Ted Turner, the founder of CNN and a baseball team owner. Turner stepped in as a manager for his team, the Atlanta Braves, which he purchased in 1976. In 1977, during a 16-game losing streak, he replaced manager Dave Bristol, taking charge of the team himself. Turner's managerial debut ended in a 1-2 loss. The then 38-year-old Turner vowed to win the next game.



The MLB office then intervened, citing a rule that 'coaching staff cannot own a share of the team.' If Turner wanted to continue managing the Braves, he had to sell all his team shares. Although Turner protested, claiming the rule was made up overnight, he eventually stepped down as manager. He argued, 'If someone is smart enough to gather $11 million to buy an MLB team, the person is certainly capable of managing that team.'



Turner’s argument has a point. In the early days of MLB, such a rule didn't exist. For instance, Connie Mack, the all-time winningest MLB manager with 3,731 victories, could simultaneously be the manager and owner of the Philadelphia Athletics. He had the security of owning the team, allowing him to manage without fear of being dismissed for 50 years since 1901.



In the world of baseball, where sabermetrics has revolutionized how we understand the sport, the exact impact of a manager on a team's success is still elusive. Studies often conclude that managers are usually fired before their true capabilities or lack thereof become apparent. So, the idea that a man should try managing a baseball team is somewhat of a luxury, seemingly reserved for those who can afford to own a team."



