30% of 21st National Assembly pledges unverifiable, with a mere 18% completed

Of the 10 pledges presented by members of the 21st National Assembly constituency, it was found that three were excessively abstract and lacked specificity, making them unverifiable due to the absence of concrete plans. Commitments such as “Resolving the North Korean nuclear issue” or “normalizing the previous government’s failed policies” are beyond the scope of local lawmakers' capabilities or are essentially unmeasurable promises. Among the remaining pledges that provided specific details, only 18.5% were successfully executed. This reveals a significant number of promises made by lawmakers without due consideration for their feasibility, seemingly aimed at garnering votes. These findings stem from a comprehensive investigation by The Dong-A Ilbo and the Korean Political Science Association, analyzing 14,119 pledges submitted to the National Election Commission by 238 local constituency lawmakers (excluding 15 who lost their seats) during the 2020 general election.



The sewage treatment plant in the metropolitan area, dormant for decades and now an eyesore, becomes a recurring election pledge in this region every four years. Despite political assurances of demolition and relocation during election seasons, local residents have grown disillusioned as no tangible changes have occurred. Similar scenarios unfold with tram introduction pledges made by approximately 20 local governments nationwide. Merely 3 or 4 projects have advanced, while the majority have reached a standstill due to prohibitive installation costs outweighing expected benefits. Despite these setbacks, local lawmakers elected on tram promises express their intent to reiterate similar commitments in the upcoming general election.



Of the ambitious 'budget pledges' committed to disbursing cash to local residents through various channels, such as middle-aged allowances, youth basic allowances, and student allowances, a mere 44.3% materialized. A substantial portion, 31.7%, failed to secure any budget, while 24% secured only a partial budget. Due to the central government's fiscal constraints, the anticipated reduction in local grants next year will further complicate the already challenging task of securing budgets. Many lawmakers made assurances to construct local sports and cultural centers, projects later canceled by local governments due to a lack of tens of billions of won in funds. However, these same lawmakers subsequently reneged on their promises to the voters.



The recurrence of these pledges stems not only from a lack of consideration for feasibility during their formulation but also from inadequate post-evaluation. In developed countries, political parties create checklists to assess whether their members fulfill pledges, and civic groups eval‎uate lawmakers' performance. Our voters must remain vigilant to prevent the recurrence of irresponsible 'unaccountable politics,' characterized by the tendency to make half-hearted promises and subsequently not uphold them in the 22nd National Assembly.



