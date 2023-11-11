Korean novelist Han Kang wins 2023 French Medicis Prize. November. 11, 2023 08:39. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

"I hope readers can truly sense 'I Do Not Bid Farewell.' This novel revolves around characters who persistently offer solace with hearts that never say goodbye."



Korean novelist Han Kang (53) shared these thoughts during a meeting with Korean journalists at Grasset, the French publisher of the novel. Her work, 'I Do Not Bid Farewell,' recently received the prestigious French Medicis Foreign Literature Prize on Thursday. The Prix Medicis is among France's top four literary awards, alongside Le Prix Goncourt, Le Prix Renaudot, and Le Prix Femina.



Han released the novel in 2021, following her 2016 Man Booker International Prize-winning 'Vegetarian.' 'I Do Not Bid Farewell' explores the Jeju April 3 massacre through the perspectives of three women. Han aimed to depict the tragedy using delicate elements such as snow, snowflakes, candlelight, and shadows on the wall. The author hoped readers could sense her approach to the tragedy through their fundamental senses.



In light of the positive reception within French literary circles despite the weighty nature of her narrative centered around a significant historical event, Han emphasized that delving into historical events involves questioning human nature. She believes that people, including the French, can empathize with the story as fellow human beings, transcending the distinct historical backgrounds of Korea and France.



Currently crafting a 'winter trilogy' set in Seoul, Han expressed her inclination to move away from writing about Korea's modern history. Her ongoing work centers on an enduring winter, a recurring theme in her novels, moving toward spring—an element she hopes to use as the starting point for her next project. Han was honored with the 2019 Inchon Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions across various domains.



