Everland releases photos of panda twins with their mother. November. 08, 2023 08:03. .

Everland, the resort division of Samsung C&T, released Tuesday the photos of the first pair of twin pandas born in South Korea in July living with their mother. The twin pandas have been cared for by their mother and caregivers separately until recently, but after 120 days of their birth, both cubs have been entrusted to their mother. The mother panda, Ai Bao, is taking care of the two cubs, Le Bao (first) and Fu Bao (second).



