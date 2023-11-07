Non pro-Yoon faction also criticizes Lee for 'extreme words and actions'. November. 07, 2023 08:02. buzz@donga.com.

Controversy has arisen within and outside the party regarding former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok's English remarks to Innovation Committee Chairman In Yo-han, who visited him. Some have labeled these remarks as "racist" and "hate speech." While former leader Lee maintains that he intended to convey a particular nuance, there has been criticism that the incident warranted a public apology. On the same day, Lee continued criticizing Chairman In, referring to it as an "unreasonable patchwork show."



On Monday, Lee did not address the ongoing controversy on Facebook. Instead, he once again targeted Chairman In, stating, "Stop ignoring patients and giving medicine to the wrong people."



In contrast, Rep. Jo Hae-jin of the People Power Party, who is not aligned with the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol faction, expressed on BBS radio that day, "It will be challenging to become a reputable politician if you persist in extreme ideologies or use provocative words and actions." Rep. Hong Seok-jun, also from the same party, remarked, "The fact that former leader Lee spoke to Chairman In in English implies he did not consider him as a fellow Korean." Jang Ye-chan, a People Power Party Supreme Council member, added on Channel A, "If he were an American politician, a racism scandal would have erupted, leading to the end of his political career." Even outside the party, the consensus was that it constituted "clear racism." There were ongoing criticisms of Lee's political choices. Kwak Dae-jung, the spokesperson for the 'New Choice' party, posted on Facebook the previous day, "Former party leader Lee frequently crosses the 'line.' Who would willingly collaborate with someone like that?"



Former party leader Lee called Chairman In 'Mr. Linton' by his English name during Chairman In's visit to the talk concert venue in Busan on Saturday. Lee continued to make comments in English, such as 'The real patient is in Seoul.' Chairman In expressed his disappointment on the Channel A YouTube channel that day, stating, 'It was difficult and disappointing because I was treated as a foreigner."



