New Millennium and explosions in Gaza Strip

Israel has confirmed that it is executing air strikes on the Gaza Strip with an unwavering commitment to precision. However, even with the utmost precision, the unfortunate reality remains that civilian casualties are inevitable, and the local population will endure increased hardships stemming from the scarcity of electricity, clean drinking water, medical care, and basic necessities. Yet, when viewed in the context of the merciless air raids that plagued the city half a century ago, it becomes evident that precision strike technology has made significant advancements.



In the past, the prevailing belief was that wars had to be averted at all costs, as once hostilities erupted, little could be done to halt the rampant looting, violence, and heinous war crimes. Despite advancements in transportation and the distribution of military provisions, the brutality of war remained largely unchecked. However, the emergence of groundbreaking technologies, including electromagnetic-guided bombs and satellite cameras, gave rise to a hopeful anticipation that warfare would shed its savage visage and witness a significant reduction in violence.



This hope has also been disappointingly shattered. Certain facets of human behavior seem impervious to change, highlighting a degree of inherent selfishness within humanity. Even when wars in distant lands claim the lives of hundreds of thousands and cause immense suffering, individuals who are capable of making highly idealistic or rational judgments can swiftly transform into self-centered and emotionally-driven beings at the mere pricking of a thorn in their own fingers. When that "thorn" is not a minor annoyance but a bomb, the breakdown of reason becomes almost unimaginable.



In Palestine, the ongoing conflict has indeed led to a breakdown of rational discourse. The discussions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict have highlighted how entrenched camp logic and ideology can disrupt reasoned dialogue in our society.



The Palestinian issue remains an incredibly complex and persistent challenge, and it appears that we will continue to witness recurring tragedies for the foreseeable future. However, there is room for improvement in addressing division and discord within our society. It might be deemed unfair to compare our situation and the ongoing war directly. However, regardless of the scale, it is an inherent human struggle to overcome self-interest and uphold rationality. This is precisely why we should not easily dismiss the extremities on the other side of the world as someone else's problem.



