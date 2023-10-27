A doctor booked on allegation of providing illegal drugs. October. 27, 2023 08:03. newsoo@donga.com.

With actor Lee Sun-kyun and singer G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong) being investigated for using illegal drugs, the police booked a doctor suspected of supplying them to the celebrities. “We consider placing a travel ban on Lee and G-Dragon,” said the police.



The doctor was booked and has been under investigation for violating the Narcotic Control Act, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday. He allegedly provided weed and other narcotics to Lee and Kwon. Also, he is faced with the allegations of giving illegal drugs to two employees working at drinking establishments, including a woman arrested on charges of taking psychotropic drugs such as methamphetamine.



The police will investigate if the doctor got paid for offering narcotics and if he is connected to any drug dealers behind the scenes. Assuming that Lee was provided with drugs by the doctor in question and other suppliers, the police are expanding their investigations.



Five people, including Lee and Kwon, have been booked for the recent drug scandal. Lee, one of the most famous South Korean actors, allegedly inhaled or took weed and psychotropic drugs with the female employee working at a Gangnam entertainment venue, who is currently under arrest, at her place in Seoul multiple times earlier this year up until recently. Kwon of the K-pop boy band Big Bang is accused of taking narcotics illegally. “There are no more celebrities involved in the ongoing drug case as far as we know as of now,” said a source from the police.



