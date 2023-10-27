Israel launches brief ground raid into northern Gaza. October. 27, 2023 08:03. pep@donga.com.

Israel conducted a military operation in northern Gaza overnight, deploying tanks and artillery in an area known to house Hamas militants. This incursion marked the largest such operation in Gaza since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began after Hamas attacked towns in southern Israel on October 7.



The Israeli army officially confirmed the initiation of a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip, indicating that this operation will unfold in phases in the days to come.



In a televised address on Wednesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the preparations for a ground offensive but refrained from providing further details, stating that the timing would be determined through consensus within the government’s special war cabinet. It’s worth noting that the attack occurred a few hours before the prime minister’s address.



Despite reports that the Joe Biden administration had urged Israel to delay a ground offensive for a few days until the U.S. could complete the expansion of defensive equipment to ensure the safety of U.S. forces stationed in the Middle East, Israel proceeded with the raid in Gaza. This decision appeared to disregard the U.S. request, even though President Biden had repeatedly emphasized the importance of holding off on a ground offensive to ensure the safety of hostages detained by Hamas.



There have been claims that Iran orchestrated Hamas’s attack. The Wall Street Journal reported that approximately 500 Hamas militants were trained in Iran for special operations at least for a few weeks.



