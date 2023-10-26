UN chief: Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’. October. 26, 2023 08:05. clearlee@donga.com.

“It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.”



Controversy arose after Portuguese-born UN Secretary-General António Guterres made a statement at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday in what seemed to be supporting the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas. The remarks acknowledge that Israel occupying the Gaza Strip since 1967 caused repeated oppression for 56 years, which led to attacks by Hamas. Israel demanded that Guterres resign, saying he supported Hamas' kidnapping and killing of civilians.



“The Palestinian people have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced, and their homes demolished. It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum,” said General Guterres at the UN Security Council meeting to discuss solutions. He added that Israel refuses to recognize Hamas since its ruling of Gaza in 2007 and enforces extreme restrictions, which is a clear violation of international law.



He also opposed the idea of Israel assigning ground forces in the Northern region of Gaza, where Hamas is based. “More than one million people are forced to evacuate to the south, where there is no shelter, no food, no water, no medicine and no fuel,” he said.



Israel slammed the comments. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was at the meeting, held up a photo of an Israeli civilian kidnapped by Hamas and asked, “Mr. Secretary-General, in what world do you live? Do you want to live in a world where terrorism is prevalent?” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan posted on X, previously Twitter, “It is lamentable that the head of an organization which was created after the Holocaust holds such terrible views,” he protested. He called for the immediate resignation of Guterres, saying that the “The UN Secretary-General, who shows understanding for the campaign of mass murder of children, women, and the elderly, is not fit to lead the UN. I call on him to resign immediately.”



Israel repeatedly stressed plans to deploy ground troops. “Ground attacks are being delayed due to tactical and strategic considerations,” Military Chief of Staff Herzy Halevi said while visiting the Gaza Strip. “We are ready. We will align with political circles the format and timing of next steps,” he said.



The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had killed terrorists trying to infiltrate the Israeli mainland through the sea from Gaza. Local media reported that four to nine terrorists attempted to infiltrate Israel through Zikim Beach near the Gaza Strip but failed.



