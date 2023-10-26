19 rising stars to carry on the future of S. Korea’s classical music. October. 26, 2023 08:03. gustav@donga.com.

The award ceremony of the 63rd Dong-A Music Concours, which is hosted by the Dong-A Ilbo and sponsored by the Seoul National University of Education, was held in the Sejong Chamber Hall of Sejong Center in Seoul on Wednesday. The Concours, which are held biannually for each field, included eight fields this year, which were attended by 301 people. After the first and secondary preliminary rounds from September 20 through October 17 at Seoul National University of Education, 31 participants made the cut with 19 award winners, including six No. 1 winners in each field.



Kim Yong-hee who won first place in piano also received the Han In-ha commemorative award. “I played with confidence as ‘Reminiscences de Norma,’ which was the piece I played in the finals, suited me well. I think that’s how I was honored to receive the award.”



Rhy Jun-hyun who was ranked No. 3 in piano received the classic sonata award. The award is given to a participant who plays a classic sonata the best in the second preliminary round for piano with the fund donated by Shin Soo-jeong, an honorary professor of the College of Music Seoul National University.



The Jung hoon-mo commemorative award, which is awarded to the No. 1 female singer, went to Kim Hyun-jeong, and the Lee In-beom commemorative award, which is given to the No. 1 male singer, was awarded to Noh Kwang-geun. Ahn Seok-jin won the Lee Jong-oh bassoon award and the Lee Im-soo clarinet award was awarded to Seo Yeh-bin. The Lee Yoon-jeong oboe award, which was newly established this year and given by Professor Lee Yoon-jeong of Kyung Hee University to No. 1 and No. 2 oboe players, went to Kim Joo-hyuk who won second place in oboe. The oboe field did not produce No. 1 player this year. Therefore, nobody won the Lodem Woodwind Award, which is given to the No. 1 oboe player.



