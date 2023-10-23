Biden wants Israel to delay ground invasion. October. 23, 2023 08:13. weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday (local time) that he talked to Israel, reportedly in preparation for ground combat in the Gaza Strip, to delay a possible ground invasion of the region. Amid growing concern that deploying Israeli ground troops would only spread war, he seemingly put public pressure on Israel.



Asked by a reporter if Washington called on Israel to delay a ground invasion into Gaza City on Saturday, President Biden gave this reply. He also said yes to a question asked on the previous day whether he thinks that ground missions should be delayed until more people held hostage are set free. Afterward, the White House clarified that the president did not hear the question clearly, saying that he thought that the question was whether Washington wanted to see more hostages return home safely. However, it turned out overnight that the U.S. government had been persuading Israel to put off a ground invasion.



Israel troops expanded airstrikes prior to ground missions. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari of the Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday that Israel would step up air raids, adding that what needs to be done is to make things easy and create as optimal environments as possible before sending ground troops. In the meantime, it was reported that the United States and Europe have told Israel to delay launching ground combat until some 200 hostages are set free by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Last Friday, 13 days after carrying out air strikes on Israel and taking civilians hostage, Hamas freed two U.S. citizens – a mother and her daughter. The next day, a first-ever array of 20 trucks delivered water, food supplies, and medicine to Gazan residents.



With the countdown to Israel sending its ground troops beginning, the Lebanese armed organization Hezbollah, supported by Iran, strengthened threats to spread war. On Saturday, Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem warned that the group is already at the heart of the ongoing war.



In an effort to prevent war from intensifying, Washington has begun deploying additional THAAD units and Patriot missile battalions in the Middle East. With two aircraft carriers sent, the U.S. military has increased its capability across the region since it reduced its presence following the withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. government increased forces on standby until an order is made to be deployed as part of an emergency action plan.



