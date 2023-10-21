Biden accuses Russia of using N. Korean weapons to attack Ukraine. October. 21, 2023 08:12. yea@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden revealed on Thursday (local time) that Russia relies on North Korea to procure weapons for its attack on Ukraine. This implies that President Biden confirmed that Russia is using or intends to use North Korean weapons for its assault on Ukraine.



"Ukraine has regained more than 50 percent of the territory Russian troops once occupied, backed by a U.S.-led coalition of more than 50 countries around the world all doing its part to support Kyiv,” President Biden stated in a national address from the White House. " Meanwhile, Putin has turned to Iran and North Korea to buy attack drones and ammunition to terrorize Ukrainian cities and people."



According to the North Korean Central News Agency on Friday, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited North Korea on Thursday and expressed his intention to "build a centennial plan for a stable and forward-looking new era of North Korea-Russia relations. North Korea stated that Chairman Kim and Minister Lavrov discussed proactively addressing regional and international situations and systematically expanding mutual ties in all areas, confirming that they shared the same views.



Based on this, it is anticipated that Putin will visit North Korea in the near future. The two leaders are expected to establish a long-term united front against the U.S., going beyond trade in weapons and military technology, such as North Korea's provision of weapons for the Ukrainian attack and Russia's provision of reconnaissance satellite technology.



한국어