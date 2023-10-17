A Giant coach has interview to become first female MLB manager. October. 17, 2023 08:09. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Will there be a female manager for the first time in the 154 years of history in Major League Baseball (MLB)?



“Alyssa Nakken was among the San Francisco Giants’ internal candidates to sit for a formal, first-round interview this past week,” The Athletic reported on Monday. The team also admitted it. MLB.com reported that Nakken was the first female candidate whose interview to become an MLB manager was confirmed. The San Francisco Giants failed to advance to the playoffs for two consecutive years and are seeking a new manager to replace Gabe Kapler.



Nakken, who is well-known for her softball career in school, joined the San Francisco Giants as a receptionist in 2014 and became a assistant coach along with the appointment of Kapler in 2020. She was the first woman to become a full-time MLB coach. She helped Kapler and was mainly responsible for developing strategies for pinch hitters. The team recorded 18 home runs by pinch hitters in 2021, which is the highest record in the MLB. She also took the position of a first-base coach on April 13, 2022 as the team’s first-base coach, Anthony Richardson, was given a red card during a home game, which set the record as the first female coach to be on the ground for the first time in the MLB history.



However, many believe she won’t be selected as a manager as she is pregnant with a child expected to be born on Feb. 10 next year. Due to severe morning sickness, she had to take two weeks off toward the end of this year’s season. “I don’t want to think that far,” said Nakken. “Many male coaches take some time off during seasons due to the births of new babies. I don’t believe I won’t be able to work due to my condition after giving birth.” Three other coach staff and Nakken had interviews for a managerial position at the San Francisco Giants.



