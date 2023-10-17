Madonna returns to stage after battling bacterial infection. October. 17, 2023 08:10. asap@donga.com.

Pop star Madonna has returned to her world tour four months after being treated for a bacterial infection.



According to the Associated Press on Sunday, Madonna performed the first show of her 'Celebration' world tour in London, England, on Saturday. "I have no memory of the five days I spent in intensive care," Madonna said during her concert with all 20,000 seats filled. She added, "Neither I nor the doctors believed I would ever recover, but I did it for my children." The 65-year-old singer was joined on stage by her children, Lourdes Leon (27), Mercy James (17), and twins Stella and Estere (11). Madonna delivered an impassioned performance, singing her hits, including 'Holiday,' 'Vogue,' and 'Burning Up.'



The celebration marked Madonna's 12th world tour, a retrospective of her journey from rags to riches in New York City to pop stardom. “The audiences cheer every choreographed dance step she undertakes as if it’s a victory against the odds,” said The Guardian.



The tour was initially scheduled to begin in July but was postponed. Madonna was found unconscious in her New York home in June and was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit. Her condition was believed to have worsened after she contracted a bacterial infection due to a weakened immune system. It is not known which bacteria Madonna contracted.



한국어