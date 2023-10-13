President Yoon must change himself . October. 13, 2023 08:33. .

It is no exaggeration to say that the by-election result for the mayor of Gangseo District undeniably serves as the performance report of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over the past one year and five months. In fact, it was President Yoon and the ruling party that elevated a simple local by-election into a prelude to the general election in six months. President Yoon nominated a former district mayor for the position after reinstating his right to run in the election through a special presidential pardon. The ruling People's Power Party deviated from its usual practice of not nominating candidates with faults and instead emphasized his “hotline” connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol during the campaign.



The election outcome resulted in a victory for the Democratic Party, though its performance was far from outstanding either. Notably, the 17-percentage-point gap between the two parties closely mirrors the disparity in total votes in Gangseo District during the 21st general elections in 2020. This similarity has led the ruling party to argue that if the general elections follow the current trend, the 'nightmare scenario' of '180 seats for the Democratic Party and 103 seats for the People's Power Party' could repeat. The ruling party's vote share, which remained below 40%, aligns with President Yoon's national approval rating. This result indicates a significant shift among moderates who had previously supported Yoon and the People's Power Party in the last presidential and local elections.



Both internal and external voices within the ruling party are calling for an immediate personnel reshuffle and a change in the direction of governing the nation. The decision to drop Kim Haeng, who exited a National Assembly personnel hearing amid numerous allegations, should have been made earlier, rather than responding only after an election defeat. Public opinion can be capricious, but no politician can effectively swim against its strong current.



Change and reform must originate from President Yoon himself. It begins with altering his own perception and attitude. He needs to break free from his reluctance to engage in communication, as evidenced by his absence from press conferences for more than a year, his refusal to meet with the opposition leader, citing the leader's 'suspect' status in certain allegations, his solo efforts to place 'his people' in key positions throughout the country, and his self-righteousness in positioning himself as a warrior in an ideological war. The president needs a period of reflection, where he shifts from 'blaming others' to 'holding himself accountable.’



