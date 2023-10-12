Hangeul Day celebrations held at US universities. October. 12, 2023 09:54. choigiza@donga.com.

“The global popularity of K-content such as music and movies has allowed us to recognize the elevated status of Korea."



"It was a meaningful event for me as a Korean," said Jeon Byeong-uk, the president of the Asian Student Association at Rochester Institute of Technology, who organized events to promote Korean culture, including a Hangeul quiz contest at the university.



Commemorating the 577th anniversary of the Hunminjeongeum Banpo (Proclamation of hangeul or Korean alphabet), education assessment company Uway recently sponsored student-organized Hangeul Day events at three U.S. universities, including Rochester Institute of Technology, Binghamton University and the University of Oregon, the company said on Wednesday.



At Binghamton University, an experience booth was set up where students could try on hanbok (traditional Korean costume). A calligraphy competition was also held for three hours. At the University of Oregon, various events were held to promote Korea and Hangeul, such as naming Hangeul names, decorating fans with Hangeul, and handing out lucky bags. About 160 local students participated.



"I was proud to be able to organize the event, which strengthened our sense of pride,” said Lee Seung-bin, the Korean American Student Association president at Binghamton University. “I hope more Korean American students will enroll at the university next year, and we will have a wonderful event together."



한국어