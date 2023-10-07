S. Korea to face off against Japan in men's football in Hangzhou. October. 07, 2023 08:09. anted@donga.com.

In an interview, Head Coach Hwang Sun-hong of the South Korean men's football team emphasized that their primary goal is to defeat Japan at the Hangzhou Asian Games. He stated that the team will exert their utmost effort to secure a victory in the upcoming final match against Japan. Midfielder Hong Hyun-seok echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the high stakes, as everything hinges on the outcome against Team Japan. Midfielder Young-wook Cho expressed his strong desire for victory, noting that Saturday's match would see many Korean fans ordering fried chicken, delighting the restaurant owners. Cho pledged to give his all in the upcoming final against Japan.



Korea's men's football team, eyeing their third consecutive Asian Games gold medal, will face Japan in the final match at 9 p.m. on Saturday. These two national teams met in the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games final, where Team Korea secured a 2-1 victory after an intense overtime battle.



A Korean national team win would mark the first-ever three consecutive victories in the Asian Games men’s football history. Korea's national football team has claimed victory five times, including two shared titles. On the other hand, Japan seeks its second triumph in 13 years since the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.



Both teams delivered flawless and outstanding performances in the tournament. Up to the semifinals against Uzbekistan, Team Korea netted 25 goals while conceding only two, with 11 of the 19 field players scoring, showcasing their collective and consistent scoring ability. Japan, playing one game less than Korea, scored 17 goals and also conceded just two.



Japan's football team for the Asian Games chose to field a youthful lineup, comprised exclusively of players aged 22 or younger, surpassing the stipulated age limit of 24 years. This decision reflects their primary focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics, which permits only players aged 23 or younger. Notably, Japan did not utilize the wild card option, which permits up to three players aged 25 or older, in contrast to Korea, which filled all three wild card positions.



Nevertheless, the Japanese national football team has excelled recently. In November 2022, they defeated Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup. Most of the same Japanese players from that tournament now feature in the Hangzhou Asian Games lineup. Korea's key players, including Lee Kang-in, Cho Young-wook, and Hong Hyun-seok, also participated in that match. Japan's primary offensive threat is the 19-year-old Forward Uchino Kotaro, who scored three goals during the tournaments, making him the sole teenager on the team.



