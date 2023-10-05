King Jeongjo’s ceremonial walk in Hwaseong to be reenacted. October. 05, 2023 08:23. sojee@donga.com.

Seoul and Gyeonggi Province announced on Wednesday that they will reenact King Jeongjo’s ‘Eulmyo Wonhang’ ceremonial walk in 1795, which departed from Changdeok Palace to arrive in Yunggeolleung through Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, for a historical culture event on Sunday through Monday.



The event first began in 1996 when the Suwon government reenacted part of the king’s walk for a festival jointly held by local governments. In 2016, the Seoul metropolitan government joined to reenact the section from Changdeok Palace to Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, which later on was extended to the entire distance from Changdeok Palace to Yunggeolleung with the participation of the Hwaseong government in 2017.



‘Wonhang’ refers to a king’s visits to his parents’ tombs during the Joseon Dynasty era. Yunggeolleung, which used to be called Hyeonryungwon, is the tomb of Crown Prince Sado.



For the event, traffic will be controlled for parts of the road in Seoul, Suwon, Hwaseong, and Anyang from Saturday through Monday. In Seoul, parts of Yulgok-ro, Donhwamun-ro, and Jongno roads will be blocked from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day, the road from the intersection in front of the Geumcheon District Office to the crossroad in front of the Geumcheon District Office will be blocked.



