PM Han to attend Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony. September. 20, 2023

South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo will attend the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday. This marks the second time that the nation's second highest-ranking official will have participated in the opening ceremony of an Asian Games held overseas. Second Vice Minister Jang Mi-ran of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will accompany Prime Minister Han on this trip.



Prime Minister Han's participation in the opening ceremony is seen as a gesture to demonstrate the South Korean government's willingness to improve relations with China. "China is a close neighbor, and we have deep economic ties, so we should get along for mutual benefit," the South Korean Prime Minister said during a meeting with the press Tuesday. "It would be good if a Prime Minister could convey such a sign to China."



In 2018, then-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Games held in Indonesia, and his participation was interpreted as consideration of South Korea's relationship with Indonesia, which was jointly developing the domestic supersonic fighter jet KF-21 Boramae with South Korea at the time.



