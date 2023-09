Humpback whale sculpture on Hangang. September. 19, 2023 08:47. oneshot@donga.com.

Foreign tourists visiting the Banpo Hangang Park in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Monday pose for a photo against the background of a whale sculpture installed in front of Sevit Island. The humpback whale sculpture, which was featured in the drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ was set up as part of the Hangang K-Content Festival ‘Stunning Han River’ held in the Sebitseom area throughout Sept. 30, hosted by the Seoul Tourism Foundation.



