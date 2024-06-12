Democratic Party’s legislative drive left unchecked. June. 12, 2024 08:23. by Sung-Hwi Kang yolo@donga.com.

The major opposition Democratic Party of Korea activated 11 parliamentary standing committees, including the National Assembly Steering Committee, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and the Science Technology Information Broadcasting and Communications Committee, just a day after unilaterally electing chairs with a plan to leverage the authority of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee to push through key legislations, including the "Corporal Chae Special Prosecutor Act," a priority bill for the party, and the "People's Livelihood Recovery Support Act" by the end of the month.



The party also aims to address President Yoon Suk Yeol's vetoed bills: the "Three Broadcasting Acts" and the "Special Act on Jeonse (key money deposit for rent housing) Fraud." In addition, the opposition has signaled its intent to conduct interpellation sessions within the month and pursue state investigations when necessary. Despite a nighttime caucus and a subsequent morning meeting, the ruling People Power Party remained in disarray, unable to respond. The Presidential Office criticized the opposition party's unilateral committee operations, stating that it reinforced the justification for President Yoon's vetoes, hinting at a prolonged conflict between the legislative and executive branches.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, addressing the party caucus, expressed frustration over stalled legislative progress, emphasizing the urgency of passing critical bills. "Too many bills agreed upon in committee have been left to languish at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee," Lee said, calling for the swift operation of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. "Given the pressing nature of these issues, it is unacceptable to let parliamentary functions be paralyzed due to a lack of consensus on committee formation.”



The Democratic Party plans to address four key bills in the June extraordinary session: the Broadcast Governance Act, the Broadcast and Communications Commission Operation Act, the Corp. Chae Special Prosecutor Act, and the Jeonse Fraud Special Act. The party also scheduled speeches by negotiating group representatives for June 24-25 and government questioning sessions for June 26-28.



In contrast, after a two-hour caucus on Tuesday morning, the People Power Party failed to reach a definitive strategy. While previous discussions leaned towards collective action, some members now advocate for direct confrontation in parliamentary committees. PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho announced daily caucus meetings moving forward, condemning the Democratic Party's announcement of the legislative schedule. "The Democratic Party's presumption that everything will go their way is sheer arrogance," Choo said. "We cannot agree to a unilateral imposition of the legislative agenda as if it were dictated through a caucus."



한국어