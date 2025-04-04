Soaring food prices amid political vacuum. April. 04, 2025 07:17. .

Food prices are surging across the board. According to Statistics Korea, processed food prices jumped by 3.6 percent last month, marking the highest rate of increase in one year and three months. As recently as the end of last year, processed food prices had remained in the one-percent range, but they have now risen for three consecutive months. It has become difficult to find processed foods that haven't gone up in price, with chocolate (up 15.5 percent), kimchi (15.3 percent), seasoning sauces (11.5 percent), coffee (8.3 percent), and bread (6.3 percent) all seeing significant increases. The price of dining out has also risen by 3.0 percent, outpacing the overall consumer price increase of 2.1 percent.



This surge is largely due to food and restaurant companies raising prices across the board in a competitive fashion. More than forty companies have already raised their prices this year or announced plans to do so. Quite a few companies have implemented double-digit price hikes. These companies argue that the increases are unavoidable due to rising raw material costs, labor costs, and exchange rates. However, some companies have opportunistically joined the wave of price hikes, taking advantage of weakened government price control functions amid political instability. Companies that hesitated to raise prices, fearing government intervention, are increasing prices en masse as the political vacuum drags on.



The trend is expected to continue for a while, with prices of instant noodles, hamburgers, and fried chicken rising again this month. In addition, major agricultural regions have suffered heavy damage from the worst wildfires in history in the Yeongnam region, adding further pressure to the prices of agricultural and livestock products. Rising food prices are shrinking already frozen consumer sentiment and making life even more challenging for ordinary citizens. This is why stabilizing food prices, which directly threaten people's livelihoods, is urgently needed. The government must step up monitoring and crack down strictly on unfair practices such as opportunistic price hikes and collusion that exploit political turmoil.



