Seventeen appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth

Seventeen will be the first K-pop group to be appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, according to the announcement made by their agency PLEDIS Entertainment on the 11th.



PLEDIS Entertainment explained, “Seventeen is the first-ever K-pop group to be appointed as an official goodwill ambassador for UNESCO, and this is the first time that UNESCO has appointed a goodwill ambassador for youth.” Previously, Seventeen and UNESCO collaborated to raise awareness of the importance of education through the “#Going Together” campaign. Through these efforts, two local learning centers were built in East Timor, and educational support was provided to Malawi.



Seventeen will attend the appointment ceremony for Goodwill Ambassador for Youth Ambassador at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France at 10 am (local time) on the 26th. The members plan to meet with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and share their plans and impressions during their acceptance speech of the goodwill ambassadorship.



