U.S. imposes sanctions on 150 Russian entities. September. 16, 2023 08:10. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Following the North Korea-Russia summit, the Joe Biden administration swiftly implemented a comprehensive set of sanctions targeting over 150 entities, encompassing Russian railways, airlines, and financial institutions. Notably, these sanctions extended to companies hailing from allied nations that were implicated in assisting Russia in circumventing the rigorous economic sanctions imposed by the Western world, serving as a robust admonition.



On Thursday (local time), the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added more than 100 companies to its sanctions list. Among them is AvtoVAZ, Russia's largest automobile manufacturer. Additionally, the sanctions encompass companies producing dual-use items, which have potential applications in both civilian and military contexts. These companies operate in sectors such as semiconductors, railway components, and aviation parts.



The Treasury Department’s sanctions list also encompasses several companies and individuals from U.S. allies, including Turkey, Georgia, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to the Ministry of Finance, five Turkish companies that exhibited pro-Russian tendencies were involved in the transportation of critical components used in Russian drones and cruise missiles or provided support for the transfer of semiconductors. Simultaneously, the State Department declared its intent to impose sanctions on approximately 70 individuals, including those linked to the transportation of arms between North Korea and Russia, in connection with the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen clarified that these sanctions were meticulously designed to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain, aiming to deprive Putin of the essential equipment, technology, and services required to sustain his aggressive military campaign.



Many view the extensive imposition of sanctions by the U.S. as a clear warning message directed at the arms trade relationship between Russia and North Korea. The Biden administration issued warnings of impending sanctions for the past month, substantiating their stance by revealing intelligence regarding the movements involved in the North Korea-Russia arms trade.



