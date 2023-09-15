Outdoor company CEO returns to desert marathon. September. 15, 2023 08:04. by Jong-Koo Yang yjongk@donga.com.

Yoo Ji-seong, the CEO of Outdoor Sports Korea (OSK), is embarking on his 24th participation in the Marathon des Sables (MDS) after a four-year hiatus since 2019. This grueling race spans six days, covering a distance of over 250 kilometers across the arid Atacama Desert in Chile, scheduled from September 24 to 30. Had it not been for the disruptions caused by COVID-19, Yoo would have made more challenges of desert marathons.



Yoo’s fascination with desert running began when he was working as an architect in Libya in the late 1990s. It was through the television that he first saw people racing across the desert, and the desire to participate in such a race was ignited within him. “Dissatisfied with the prospects of my architectural career, I began running in 2001, and this led to my first Sahara Desert running experience in 2002,” Yoo said.



Despite the physical and mental challenges he encountered, Yoo found solace and a deep connection with Mother Nature during these desert adventures. He described a profound sense of unity and harmony with nature that surpassed his wildest imagination. “I usually struggle to sleep in unfamiliar environments, but strangely, in the desert, amidst sandstorms and blistering soles, I feel empowered,” Yoo explained.



“Trail running includes both desert and mountainous terrains. I noticed a growing interest in nature running among Koreans during my international travels. I wished to share the joy of running in the great outdoors with others," Yoo said. "Although the number of participants remains relatively small, I take immense pride in witnessing people experience the sheer delight of running in natural settings."



Over the past four years, Yoo has gained a few kilograms due to his busy focus on business, but he never stopped running. His physical condition has now recovered to about 80 percent of what it was four years ago. “In the desert, everyone is respected, and the mere act of taking on the challenge is praised. Winning or losing becomes inconsequential. As I stand on the verge of a challenge in four years, my heart races with anticipation,” Yoo said, sporting an enthusiastic smile.



