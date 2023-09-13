Earthquake transforms peaceful Moroccan village into a nightmare. September. 13, 2023 08:18. pep@donga.com.

The small mountainous town of Amizmiz in the central area of Morocco turned into hell after being hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday. Anyone passing through the entrance could notice a strong odor on Monday in this tiny district, which used to be loved and frequently visited by citizens from the capital city of Marrakesh.



In one alley, a collapsed building emitted a potent, unpleasant odor. According to residents, approximately 260 people have lost their lives at this location, and there may still be unidentified bodies within the rubble as the residents move around the area. A survivor, who narrowly escaped the earthquake, fought back tears while stating that it would be extremely challenging to determine the exact number and identities of those inside the building at the point of disaster as it was used as a motel. The Spanish rescue team's efforts, including the use of search dogs, to find more bodies and survivors continued until sunset but proved fruitless.



Amizmiz, situated about 20 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, is among the hardest-hit areas by the earthquake. As of Tuesday, the death toll stands at 2,862, but rescue efforts have made limited headway, with the critical 72-hour window for golden rescue time drawing near. A local resident, well-acquainted with the mountainous terrain surrounding the town, expressed frustration, noting that many remote mountain areas remain untouched by rescue operations.



한국어