Kim’s visit to Russia expected to focus on arms deals and sanctions. September. 13, 2023 08:18. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, primarily centered around arms deals and sanctions relief for North Korea. During the talks, Kim is accompanied by experts in satellite technology, nuclear-powered submarines, and conventional weapons, indicating a strong focus on the arms trade. As a permanent UN Secretary Council member, Russia has hinted at a willingness to discuss UN sanctions against North Korea, potentially signaling a break from global sanctions and the possibility of joint military exercises. This situation is raising concerns of a new Cold War scenario in Northeast Asia, with North Korea and Russia, often seen as international outliers, openly expressing their intent to engage in arms deals, a matter of great concern for South Korea, the United States, and Japan.



Kim Jong Un’s private train, departing from Pyongyang, has entered Russia and reached the Khasan station in the border region. Contrary to expectations of a meeting in Vladivostok during the Eastern Economic Forum, Kim’s train headed to the Northern region. Observers speculate that the summit might take place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport built in 2012, which could be an ideal location for leaders discussing weaponry trade.



Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, referred to Chairman Kim’s visit as a “full-scale visit,” implying in-depth discussions on arms deals and potential food and energy exports to North Korea, which is facing economic challenges. Andrey Rudenko, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, also mentioned the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to North Korea.



“It is clear that arms deals between North Korea and Russia are on the horizon, with North Korea likely focusing on the transfer of missile technology,” a senior South Korean official stated.



