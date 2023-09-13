Global audiences moved by new Disney+ drama ‘Moving. September. 13, 2023 08:17. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

’The Disney+ drama series 'Moving,’ which tells the stories of children hiding their superpowers while parents conceal their past, has been genuinely well-received by the audience with each new episode release. It has garnered praise for its compelling storytelling, cast that seems straight out of a comic book, and its emotional portrayal of family bonds. 'Moving' has been dominating Disney+ viewership not only in Korea but also in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, holding the top spot for four consecutive weeks. Since its premiere on Aug. 9, the series has released 17 episodes as of Wednesday, and it will release the remaining three episodes - episodes 18 to 20 – next Wednesday.



"Creating the content is my role, and what comes next is fate. If you can predict success, then you should be a god," said the director of the latest hit on Disney+ during an interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on Tuesday at a café in Seoul, commenting on the success of 'Moving.’



Park In-je, known for his works such as 'Moby Dick' (2011) and 'Special Citizen' (2017), made his debut in the drama world in 2020 by co-directing Netflix's 'Kingdom' Season 2. He cited the action scenes in his new drama as the most challenging part of the show.



"Audiences are accustomed to Hollywood superhero stories like Marvel and X-Men, but we don't have that kind of budget. It took a lot of time to find a creative way to satisfy viewers," Park said. The director said he had to put a lot of effort into ensuring the flying scenes by actor Jo In-seong, who plays the male lead character, Kim Doo-sik, looked as convincing as possible by minutely adjusting the angles of the actor's body to find the optimal position.



"When Jo In-seong first shot his flying scene in the sky, both the actors and the production crew burst into laughter. Since no computer graphics (CG) were involved, each of his actions - landing and flying - seemed quite amusing when filmed. The actor even jokingly asked if this would be the end of his acting career. We all laughed but were very serious in our CG work because it had to be impeccable."



Park said ‘Moving’ was a project where he learned a lot of lessons as it was a superhero story that had not been seen in Korea. "In the remaining episodes, new characters with superpowers not found in the original cartoon will be introduced," the director said, asking the audience to look forward to it until the season finale.



