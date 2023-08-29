Defense Ministry examines relocation of bust sculpture of Hong Beom-do to Yongsan. August. 29, 2023 08:27. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

It was reported that the South Korean government decided to relocate only the bust sculpture of Gen. Hong Beom-do among the five bust sculptures installed in front of the training facility for Korea Military Academy’s cadets to Independence Hall.



It was revealed that the government originally planned to relocate all five bust sculptures – those of generals of independence armies, Hong, Kim Chwa-chin, Ji Cheong-cheon, and Lee Beom-seok, as well as of Lee Hoe-yeong, the founder of Shinheung Military Academy. However, as the plan was met with some opposition, it was decided that only Gen. Hong’s would be relocated while the other four sculptures would be placed in different locations throughout the academy. A senior member of the presidential office confirmed that only Gen. Hong’s sculpture would be relocated during a phone call with the Dong-A Ilbo. “In addition to his activities in the Korean Independence Army, Gen. Hong participated in the Massacre of Svobodny, which was caused by conflicts between independence armies to take control in 1921, and attacked other independence armies. He also joined a communist party in the Soviet Union. Therefore, it is inappropriate to put his sculpture at a training facility for officers. It is not the right place,” the senior member added. It seems like the decision was made as a result of growing opposition since Lee Jong-chan, a grandson of Lee Hoe-yeong and the president of the Heritage of Korean Independence, said on the previous day that it is an ahistorical decision and called for the resignation of Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup. “Hong is different than the other four. It was considered that the four sculptures would remain and simply be relocated within the Korea Military Academy,” said a high-ranking ministry official.



The Ministry of National Defense was also reportedly considering the relocation of another bust sculpture of Gen. Hong, which is currently installed in front of its building in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. “The bust sculpture of Gen. Hong in front of the Ministry of National Defense building is a separate issue, but its relocation is also under review,” said Jeon Ha-gyu, the spokesperson of the ministry.



Regarding the claim that Gen. Hong’s bust sculpture will be removed from the Korea Military Academy and replaced by the bust sculpture of Gen. Paik Sun-yup, the Ministry of National Defense simply said it was up to the academy. About the possibility of the sculpture in front of its building to be replaced by Gen. Paik’s, the ministry said such a plan was not being considered at the moment.



