North Korea conducts first live test of air-to-air missile

North Korea has publicly revealed its first live fire test of an air-to-air missile launched from a fighter jet, a high-performance weapon South Korea has yet to develop. Analysts believe the advancement was likely made possible through Russian technology transferred in exchange for Pyongyang’s military support in the Ukraine war.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an air combat and air defense drill on May 15. The exercise, presumed to have taken place at the 55th Air Base in Sunchon, South Pyongan Province, involved the country’s most advanced aircraft, including MiG-29 and Su-25 jets.KCNA said the drill aimed to enhance capabilities in detecting, tracking, and destroying cruise missiles and suicide drones, as well as to train pilots in disabling enemy unmanned systems using various electronic warfare methods.State media released footage showing a MiG-29 firing an air-to-air missile to destroy a simulated anti-ship missile and a manta ray-shaped drone. The display was seen as a demonstration of North Korea’s ability to counter South Korean cruise missiles and UAVs.The missile is believed to be a modified version of a medium-range air-to-air missile first shown at the Self Defense 2021 weapons expo. This marks the first time Pyongyang has released footage of the weapon in action. The missile’s design resembles China’s PL-12, which was developed with Russian assistance. A South Korean military official said Russian air-to-air missile technology may have been transferred to the North.North Korea also unveiled new long-range precision glide bombs. One bomb, with a blunt nose, bore a strong resemblance to the U.S. AGM 114 Hellfire missile used on MQ-9 Reaper drones. The Saebyol-9, North Korea’s version of the Reaper, was seen for the first time carrying multiple glide bombs.The North also released footage of several drones in flight, including the Saebyol-4, a reconnaissance UAV likened to the U.S. Global Hawk.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com