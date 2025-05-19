Jin’s mini-album ‘Echo’ tops iTunes globally

Jin, a member of BTS, has topped iTunes charts in 63 countries with the release of his second mini-album, Echo.According to BigHit Music on Saturday, Echo reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart by 7 a.m. the day after its release. The list of countries includes Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, and Brazil. The album also claimed the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide and European iTunes Album charts on release day.The title track, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” led the iTunes Top Songs chart in 61 countries, including France and Japan. It also ranked No. 1 on the Worldwide and European iTunes Song charts. Jin’s Echo conveys various moments of life, each resonating uniquely like an echo through its songs.이지윤기자 leemail@donga.com