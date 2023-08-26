Gov't explores possibility of temporary public holiday designation. August. 26, 2023 09:21. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

The Korean government is considering making October 2 a temporary public holiday this year, creating a six-day break by bridging the gap between the end of the Chuseok holiday (Sept. 28-Oct. 1) and National Foundation Day (October 3).



A source from the Presidential Office revealed during the interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday that the government is actively considering designating its first temporary public holiday. This follows a recommendation from the ruling party, aimed at enhancing local businesses. President Yoon Suk Yeol has shown a positive inclination toward this proposal, having received socioeconomic impact assessments from senior economic and political advisors. Factors being evaluated include the heightened Chuseok holiday foot traffic, private sector holidays, and nationwide school breaks.



Designating October 2 as a 2023 public holiday would mark President Yoon's first decision since his inauguration. The determination will be reached through deliberation and a vote at a Cabinet Meeting chaired by the president.



